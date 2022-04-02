Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. Brent W. Clark, Tripler Army Medical Center, explains the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, Feb. 4, 2022.

    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army video graphics by John Billon)
    (Graphic video voices: 1st Lt. Eliza B. Zugg, adjutant, Tripler Army Medical Center, and Stefan K. Kelly, chief, Workforce Management Branch, Human Resource Division, TAMC)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 19:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831186
    VIRIN: 220204-D-VN697-760
    Filename: DOD_108809981
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    booster
    COVID-19

