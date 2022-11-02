LAAB Activation (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct their activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|02.11.2022
|02.11.2022 20:48
|B-Roll
|831185
|220211-M-LK264-0001
|DOD_108809969
|00:02:54
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|0
|0
U.S. Marines activate new Littoral Anti-Air Battalion
