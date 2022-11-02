LAAB Activation (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct their activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)