    LAAB Activation (B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct their activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831185
    VIRIN: 220211-M-LK264-0001
    Filename: DOD_108809969
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAB Activation (B-Roll), by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines activate new Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    3d Marines
    ForceDesign2030
    3d LAAB
    3d Littoral Anti-Armor Battalion

