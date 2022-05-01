Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58 SOW Diversity and Inclusion

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Curry, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks about diversity and inclusion at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 17:31
    Category: PSA
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    diversity
    inclusion
    58SOW

