ALS Class 22-B Graduates

Goodfellow Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-B, at the Powell Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 10.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831175
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-MU509-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108809608
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT