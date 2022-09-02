Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station New Orleans urban search and rescue training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Featured video of Air Station New Orleans conducting urban search and rescue training Feb. 9, 2022 in Slidell, Louisiana. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831171
    VIRIN: 220209-G-JR369-1001
    Filename: DOD_108809564
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station New Orleans urban search and rescue training, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station New Orleans
    D8
    District 8
    AST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT