Featured video of Air Station New Orleans conducting urban search and rescue training Feb. 9, 2022 in Slidell, Louisiana. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831171
|VIRIN:
|220209-G-JR369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108809564
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Station New Orleans urban search and rescue training, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
