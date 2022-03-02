Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operating GPS Satellites

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    49028, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Space Operations Command

    2nd Lt. Theodore Mullee, 2nd Space Operations Squadron Payload Modernization Analyst, speaks about how our Global Positioning System satellites work.
    (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831167
    VIRIN: 220203-F-XX123-1001
    Filename: DOD_108809508
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: 49028, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operating GPS Satellites, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GPS
    STEM
    SOAR
    Peterson space force base
    Schriever space force base
    spaceforcefeat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT