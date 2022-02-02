Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEA Episode 62 - Detroit Gate Rehab

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by John Morgan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    This week, we’re looking at the progress of a multi-year construction project that began in 2008 to increase the reliability of spillway gates at eight of our 13 dams.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:31
    Location: US

    This work, DEA Episode 62 - Detroit Gate Rehab, by John Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    detroit
    dams
    construction
    gate repair

