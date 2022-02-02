This week, we’re looking at the progress of a multi-year construction project that began in 2008 to increase the reliability of spillway gates at eight of our 13 dams.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831163
|VIRIN:
|220202-A-OV894-147
|Filename:
|DOD_108809425
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 62 - Detroit Gate Rehab, by John Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
