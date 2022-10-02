Soldiers complete Fire Fighting Simulation

U.S. Army Soldiers complete realistic fire outbreak training, coordinated by Fort Stewart’s fire department and firefighters from 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2022. The 24th Ord. Co. Soldiers regularly train with the Fort Stewart fire department to respond to emergencies on post and in the local community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
