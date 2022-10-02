Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers complete Fire Fighting Simulation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers complete realistic fire outbreak training, coordinated by Fort Stewart’s fire department and firefighters from 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2022. The 24th Ord. Co. Soldiers regularly train with the Fort Stewart fire department to respond to emergencies on post and in the local community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831159
    VIRIN: 220210-A-GN091-541
    Filename: DOD_108809379
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers complete Fire Fighting Simulation, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield
    3rd DSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT