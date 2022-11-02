Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Exercise Noble Fusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    For the first time since 2018, two MEU/ARG teams are operating together in the Indo-Pacific as part of Exercise Noble Fusion. The exercise, conducted from 1-7 February in the vicinity of Okinawa, and the Miyako and Luzon Straits, demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate at sea with other joint force elements and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831147
    VIRIN: 220211-M-YK885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108809198
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Noble Fusion, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC
    IIIMEF
    BlueGreenTeam
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    JointForce
    USMCNEWS
    EveryClime
    EveryDomain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT