Marine Minute: Exercise Noble Fusion

For the first time since 2018, two MEU/ARG teams are operating together in the Indo-Pacific as part of Exercise Noble Fusion. The exercise, conducted from 1-7 February in the vicinity of Okinawa, and the Miyako and Luzon Straits, demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate at sea with other joint force elements and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music).
