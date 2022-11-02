Marine Minute: Exercise Noble Fusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time since 2018, two MEU/ARG teams are operating together in the Indo-Pacific as part of Exercise Noble Fusion. The exercise, conducted from 1-7 February in the vicinity of Okinawa, and the Miyako and Luzon Straits, demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate at sea with other joint force elements and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music).