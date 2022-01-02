Lancer Brigade Night Air Assault at JBLM Seen Through ENVGs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831146" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lancers with A Co, 4-23 Infantry Battalion conduct night raid and air assaults at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with support from C Co, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion. The ENVG-B system is designed to increase situational awareness by bringing battlefield imagery and data to the soldier’s direct vision.