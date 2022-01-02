Lancer Brigade Night Air Assault at JBLM Seen Through ENVGs

Lancers with A Co, 4-23 Infantry Battalion conduct night raid and air assaults at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with support from C Co, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion. The ENVG-B system is designed to increase situational awareness by bringing battlefield imagery and data to the soldier’s direct vision.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831146
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-AW467-608
|Filename:
|DOD_108809177
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|LAKEWOOD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
