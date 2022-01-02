Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lancer Brigade Night Air Assault at JBLM Seen Through ENVGs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs and Capt. Cortland Henderson

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Lancers with A Co, 4-23 Infantry Battalion conduct night raid and air assaults at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with support from C Co, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion. The ENVG-B system is designed to increase situational awareness by bringing battlefield imagery and data to the soldier’s direct vision.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831146
    VIRIN: 220201-A-AW467-608
    Filename: DOD_108809177
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: LAKEWOOD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Brigade Night Air Assault at JBLM Seen Through ENVGs, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    Night Raid
    ENVG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT