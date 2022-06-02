Family Business:111th ATKW promotes its newest Chief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Before the 111th Attack Wing’s newest chief master sergeant ever donned an Air Force uniform, he was one of three boys shadowing his father on drill weekends with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 103rd Engineer Battalion at Fort Mifflin, Philadelphia.



Recently, Chief Master Sgt. James V. Mehlberger Jr., reunited with his father to attend another drill weekend; this time to participate in the ceremony promoting the 111th ATKW Vehicle Fleet Manager to his current rank at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Feb. 6, 2022.



Mehlberger, a native of Biglerville, Pennsylvania, by way of Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, described the impact his father’s service in the Army, and the Pennsylvania National Guard, had on his Air Force career and thanked his wife and children for their support throughout his military career.