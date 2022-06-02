Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Business:111th ATKW promotes its newest Chief

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Before the 111th Attack Wing’s newest chief master sergeant ever donned an Air Force uniform, he was one of three boys shadowing his father on drill weekends with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 103rd Engineer Battalion at Fort Mifflin, Philadelphia.

    Recently, Chief Master Sgt. James V. Mehlberger Jr., reunited with his father to attend another drill weekend; this time to participate in the ceremony promoting the 111th ATKW Vehicle Fleet Manager to his current rank at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Feb. 6, 2022.

    Mehlberger, a native of Biglerville, Pennsylvania, by way of Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, described the impact his father’s service in the Army, and the Pennsylvania National Guard, had on his Air Force career and thanked his wife and children for their support throughout his military career.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831145
    VIRIN: 220206-Z-DY323-7340
    Filename: DOD_108809118
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    103rd Engineer Battalion
    111th Attack Wing
    James V. Mehlberger

