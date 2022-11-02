Untold Stories, Open Doors- 1FW Black History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Markus Davenport, 27th Fighter Squadron Designated Crew Chief, SrA Tatyana Taylor, NCOIC of Command Support Staff, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Walton, 94th Fighter Squadron Unit Deployment Manager and Senior Master Sgt. Jevon Hairston, 94th Fighter Squadron Unit Training Manager watched a video about the Untold Story of (late) Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann Jr. Vann was the first Black Maintenance Chief to join the Air Force after desegregation. They each spoke about how his legacy lives on through them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jay Molden)