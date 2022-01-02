Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Davis 

    II MEF Information Group

    This video production highlights II Marine Expeditionary Forces Information Group (II MIG), throughout 2021, in all-domains, integrated with the Navy and our allies and partners. II MIG coordinates, integrates, and employs all domain capabilities in order to ensure the MEF Commander’s ability to facilitate friendly forces maneuver and deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment.(Video production by Cpl. Joshua Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831130
    VIRIN: 220201-M-EL775-944
    Filename: DOD_108808983
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, All Domains Highlight, by Cpl Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber security

    TAGS

    II MIG
    USMCNews
    All Domains

