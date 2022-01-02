All Domains Highlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video production highlights II Marine Expeditionary Forces Information Group (II MIG), throughout 2021, in all-domains, integrated with the Navy and our allies and partners. II MIG coordinates, integrates, and employs all domain capabilities in order to ensure the MEF Commander’s ability to facilitate friendly forces maneuver and deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment.(Video production by Cpl. Joshua Davis)