All Domains Highlight

This video production highlights II Marine Expeditionary Forces Information Group (II MIG), throughout 2021, in all-domains, integrated with the Navy and our allies and partners. II MIG coordinates, integrates, and employs all domain capabilities in order to ensure the MEF Commander’s ability to facilitate friendly forces maneuver and deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment.(Video production by Cpl. Joshua Davis)
Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 12:55
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|831130
VIRIN:
|220201-M-EL775-944
Filename:
|DOD_108808983
Length:
|00:02:01
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
