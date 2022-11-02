Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February 2022 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, and Staff Sgt. Blaise Boudreaux, President of the 127th Wing Junior Non-Commissioned Officer Council, deliver the February drill message to the members of the 127th Wing.

    This work, February 2022 Wing Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

