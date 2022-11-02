Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial TOW ReHOOKUP

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Michael Madero 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    AFWERX Spark Tank Video featuring Cadet Grant Schlichting for his concept of Aerial TOW ReHOOKUP.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831125
    VIRIN: 220211-O-IG183-505
    Filename: DOD_108808921
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    Spark Tank
    AF SBIR
    Air Force Small Business Innovation Program
    accelerating technologies

