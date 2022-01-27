Hill AFB BHM - Good hair

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part Two of our Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month features Schequeta Morning, owner of Hair Haven Beauty Salon and Supply in Riverdale, Ut. Our interview with Schequeta covers her story of courage and perseverance as she moved to the local area and established her business in 2001, specifically designed to serve patrons with ethnic hair textures and provide them with essential hair care products that were not previously easily accessible. By no easy feat, she has steadily achieved this by welcoming individuals from all ethnicities for hair care, while also educating children on the various types of good hair, and to love the skin that they are in. Today, Schequeta remarks that she is thankful that she has had a positive impact on local community by not only making people feel beautiful, but also encouraging them to celebrate the beauty of our differences.