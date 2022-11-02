USAFE's 80th Anniversary message from Gen. Harrigian (1080p w/ graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831096" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, highlights the 80 years of heritage and accomplishments the men and women of USAFE have been able to achieve. The major command has been in existence since 1942 and is the oldest continuously acting MAJCOM in the U.S. Air Force.