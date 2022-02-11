Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied troops stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base

    ROMANIA

    11.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Shots of troops from Germany, Italy, Romania and the United States stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Romania on 11 February 2022.

    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:34
