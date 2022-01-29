Connecting through Dodgeball

Recently, students from various base units came together for the first ever Resiliency Dodgeball Tournament at the Mathis Fitness Center. It provided a fun opportunity to strengthen social connections!
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831087
|VIRIN:
|220129-F-ZB472-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108808485
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT