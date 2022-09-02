Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a fisherman having trouble breathing from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022. The Jean Marie crew requested Coast Guard assistance reporting the fisherman had some chest congestion and trouble breathing aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/ released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831085
|VIRIN:
|220209-G-IY621-379
|Filename:
|DOD_108808443
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
This work, Coast Guard MEDEVACs fisherman 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
