    Coast Guard MEDEVACs fisherman 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a fisherman having trouble breathing from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022. The Jean Marie crew requested Coast Guard assistance reporting the fisherman had some chest congestion and trouble breathing aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/ released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 08:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831085
    VIRIN: 220209-G-IY621-379
    Filename: DOD_108808443
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    TAGS

    SAR
    Rescue
    ASCC
    CoastGuard
    weeklyvideos
    CapeCod
    coastguardnewswire

