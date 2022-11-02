Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week 2022: Challenges of a Garrison Public Works director

    GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is celebrating Engineers Week 2022 Feb. 20-26. In this video series, the garrison Directorate of Public Works Director Gregory Williams, who is a civil engineer, talks about different aspects of being an engineer, including working for the garrison. In this video, he talks about the challenges of being the lead engineer at a busy U.S. Army garrison.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 07:11
    Location: DE

    This work, Engineers Week 2022: Challenges of a Garrison Public Works director, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

