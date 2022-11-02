Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer reflects on advancements for black engineers

    GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Director of Garrison Public Works Gregory Williams discusses what has changed for African Americans wanting to become engineers since he started his own journey. This video is part of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's celebration of Black History Month 2022

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 06:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831080
    VIRIN: 220211-A-SK857-840
    Filename: DOD_108808340
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DE

    engineer
    Black History Month
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe

