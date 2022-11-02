Engineer reflects on advancements for black engineers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Director of Garrison Public Works Gregory Williams discusses what has changed for African Americans wanting to become engineers since he started his own journey. This video is part of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's celebration of Black History Month 2022