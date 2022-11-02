Director of Garrison Public Works Gregory Williams discusses what has changed for African Americans wanting to become engineers since he started his own journey. This video is part of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's celebration of Black History Month 2022
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 06:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831080
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-SK857-840
|Filename:
|DOD_108808340
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Engineer reflects on advancements for black engineers, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
