Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll US Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment takes the reigns of NATO's battle group in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland held a transfer of authority ceremony from the 3rd Batallion, 161st Infantry Regiment to 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The ceremony signifies the United States' continued commitment to the NATO alliance and our Polish allies. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831079
    VIRIN: 210815-A-NJ170-175
    Filename: DOD_108808329
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB
    Hometown: WILTSHIRE, WIL, GB
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll US Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment takes the reigns of NATO's battle group in Poland, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    THUNDERBOLT
    StrongerTogether
    BGP
    POLISHLANDFORCES
    DARKRIFLES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT