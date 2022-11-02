B-Roll US Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment takes the reigns of NATO's battle group in Poland

Battle Group Poland held a transfer of authority ceremony from the 3rd Batallion, 161st Infantry Regiment to 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The ceremony signifies the United States' continued commitment to the NATO alliance and our Polish allies. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
