Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 11, 2022

This week, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Week in Review includes stories about the housing town hall, the housing survey, 2x masks required in car first aid kits, and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|831075
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-SK857-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108808259
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
