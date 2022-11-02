Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 11, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    This week, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Week in Review includes stories about the housing town hall, the housing survey, 2x masks required in car first aid kits, and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 831075
    VIRIN: 220211-A-SK857-851
    Filename: DOD_108808259
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 11, 2022, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    housing
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT