Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers Week 2022: Garrison Public Works director "born to be an engineer"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is celebrating Engineers Week 2022 Feb. 20-26. In this video series, the garrison Directorate of Public Works Director Gregory Williams, who is a civil engineer, talks about different aspects of being an engineer, including working for the garrison. In this video, he discusses how he got his start on an engineering education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 04:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831074
    VIRIN: 220211-A-SK857-351
    Filename: DOD_108808258
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Week 2022: Garrison Public Works director "born to be an engineer", by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    ArmyStrong
    Engineers Week
    target_news_Europe
    StrongTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT