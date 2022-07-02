PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participate in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate MEU/ARG teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831057
|VIRIN:
|220207-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808030
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU participates in Exercise Noble Fusion, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
