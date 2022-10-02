Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing Airman uses cancer battle to help others

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing director of inspections, Maj. Cindy Piccirillo, gives us an intimate look into a battle she waged with ovarian cancer over the past year and how that hard-earned victory has forever changed how she does life.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831055
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-UK039-0001
    Filename: DOD_108807973
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Airman uses cancer battle to help others, by Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    JBSA
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department

