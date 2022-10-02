The 149th Fighter Wing director of inspections, Maj. Cindy Piccirillo, gives us an intimate look into a battle she waged with ovarian cancer over the past year and how that hard-earned victory has forever changed how she does life.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 21:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831055
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-UK039-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807973
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Airman uses cancer battle to help others, by Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT