U.S. service members led by 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Commander, Task Force 76, joined forces to conduct Exercise Noble Fusion, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force, February 3rd through 7th, 2022. The exercise showcased the ability of forward-deployed forces to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces.
Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 23:19
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|831052
VIRIN:
|220206-M-BD159-508
Filename:
|DOD_108807934
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Noble Fusion, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
