U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christian Hutson, a faculty advisor at the Camp Hansen Staff Noncommisioned Officer Academy, shares his experience and story within and before the Marine Corps on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2022. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild, Sgt. Christopher Thompson, Cpl. Faith Rose and Cpl. Ryan Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831042
|VIRIN:
|220201-M-AF005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807793
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A place for everyone - Gunnery Sgt. Christian Hutson, by LCpl Alex Fairchild, Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
