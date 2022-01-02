Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A place for everyone - Gunnery Sgt. Christian Hutson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild, Cpl. Ryan Pulliam, Cpl. Faith Rose and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christian Hutson, a faculty advisor at the Camp Hansen Staff Noncommisioned Officer Academy, shares his experience and story within and before the Marine Corps on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2022. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild, Sgt. Christopher Thompson, Cpl. Faith Rose and Cpl. Ryan Pulliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831042
    VIRIN: 220201-M-AF005-1001
    Filename: DOD_108807793
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A place for everyone - Gunnery Sgt. Christian Hutson, by LCpl Alex Fairchild, Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT