    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month - video intro

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Animated video intro for a series of Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month video, produced at Hill Air Force Base, UT (U.S. video animation by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831016
    VIRIN: 220207-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108807506
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month - video intro, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month

