Join senior Administration officials DPC Director Susan Rice and SAMHSA Administrator Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, and their guests Taraji P. Henson, Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike for a discussion on Mental Health and Wellness in the Black Community, as part of the White House’s Black History Month 2022 programming.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 15:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831015
|Filename:
|DOD_108807505
|Length:
|00:47:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health and Wellness in the Black Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
