    Mental Health and Wellness in the Black Community

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Join senior Administration officials DPC Director Susan Rice and SAMHSA Administrator Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, and their guests Taraji P. Henson, Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike for a discussion on Mental Health and Wellness in the Black Community, as part of the White House’s Black History Month 2022 programming.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831015
    Filename: DOD_108807505
    Length: 00:47:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Susan Rice
    Miriam Delphin

