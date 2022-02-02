Aeia, Hawaii (Feb. 03, 2022) - Soldiers assigned to 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Schofield Barracks, water to a distribution point for residents of the Aliamanu Military Reserve. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831007
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-LP387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807442
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Distribute Water at Aliamanu Military Reservation, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT