Iron Fist 2022: I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, Japan Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade commanding general hold press conference

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., the I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade commanding general, hold a press conference about bilateral training of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 9, 2022. The press conference was held for U.S. and Japanese media to ask questions regarding the exercise and observe bilateral training. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)