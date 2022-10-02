Around the Air Force: Cope North 22, Optimized Flying, Cyber Airmen at Red Flag.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force features Cope North 22, a large scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific with U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces, the Mission Execution Excellence Program, or MEEP, aims to save the Air Force about 80-million dollars a year by increasing fuel efficiency and optimizing flights, and an all-military team of cyber Airmen set up a secure network to fly the F-35 at a major exercise.