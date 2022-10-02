Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Cope North 22, Optimized Flying, Cyber Airmen at Red Flag.

    02.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features Cope North 22, a large scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific with U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces, the Mission Execution Excellence Program, or MEEP, aims to save the Air Force about 80-million dollars a year by increasing fuel efficiency and optimizing flights, and an all-military team of cyber Airmen set up a secure network to fly the F-35 at a major exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:17
