The Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) is an Air Force Culture and Language Center (AFCLC) managed, volunteer program open to Active Duty officer and enlisted Airmen and Guardians in most career fields. LEAP deliberately develops language enabled, cross-cultural service members across the General Purpose Force (GPF) with working-level foreign language proficiency. With these skills, LEAP scholars can better support the application of air and space power through strengthening partnerships and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830998
|VIRIN:
|220201-O-XQ105-452
|Filename:
|DOD_108807306
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LEAP - Language Enabled Airman Program, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
