Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEAP - Language Enabled Airman Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) is an Air Force Culture and Language Center (AFCLC) managed, volunteer program open to Active Duty officer and enlisted Airmen and Guardians in most career fields. LEAP deliberately develops language enabled, cross-cultural service members across the General Purpose Force (GPF) with working-level foreign language proficiency. With these skills, LEAP scholars can better support the application of air and space power through strengthening partnerships and interoperability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830998
    VIRIN: 220201-O-XQ105-452
    Filename: DOD_108807306
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP - Language Enabled Airman Program, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT