    Members of the Washington National Guard continue to support hospitals

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard continue to support hospitals across the state. Washington Air National Guard Capt. Geneva Hoskins-Dorsey, a member of the 194th Medical Group explains how her team is assisting the hospital staff at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830996
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-CH682-177
    Filename: DOD_108807222
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the Washington National Guard continue to support hospitals, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    Olympia
    National Guard
    Thurston County
    194th Medical Group

