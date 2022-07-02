Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl Teaser

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Justin Fairley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    40 Second Teaser for SB coverage of live pregame show, including the Heritage flight flyover.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830993
    VIRIN: 220210-F-F3230-2001
    Filename: DOD_108807196
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    3AVS
    2AVS
    Super Bowl LVI

