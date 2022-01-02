Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot Air Force Base's 23d Bomb Squadron Participates in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Richmond 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., participate in exercise Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., which began Jan. 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Micheal A. Richmond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830989
    VIRIN: 220201-F-HE787-764
    Filename: DOD_108807159
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Air Force Base's 23d Bomb Squadron Participates in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, by SrA Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Nellis AFB
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1

