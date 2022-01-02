Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., participate in exercise Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., which began Jan. 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Micheal A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|830989
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-HE787-764
|Filename:
|DOD_108807159
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minot Air Force Base's 23d Bomb Squadron Participates in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, by SrA Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT