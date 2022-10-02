Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin attends Roundtable Discussion on Making Black History

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends a roundtable discussion on “Making Black History.” The discussion features remarks from Black leaders in the president’s cabinet and highlights the importance and significance of Black leadership in key areas.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:17
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:56:15
    Location: US

