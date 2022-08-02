Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A new exhibit in the Connecticut State Capitol hosted by State Rep. Anthony Nolan is set up to honor the Coast Guard, Feb. 8, 2022. The exhibit consists of 24 panels and historical artifacts on display in the concourse between the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol Building and honors and highlights the rich history of the Coast Guard with an emphasis on Connecticut based Coast Guard units.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)