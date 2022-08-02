Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A new exhibit in the Connecticut State Capitol hosted by State Rep. Anthony Nolan is set up to honor the Coast Guard, Feb. 8, 2022. The exhibit consists of 24 panels and historical artifacts on display in the concourse between the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol Building and honors and highlights the rich history of the Coast Guard with an emphasis on Connecticut based Coast Guard units.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:33
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 

