A multimedia product comprised of hand-drawn animation, VFX, and traditional video edited to explain the Right Time Training program and its' origin.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830817
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108804773
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Right Time Training Origin Story, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT