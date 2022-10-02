Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Right Time Training Origin Story

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    A multimedia product comprised of hand-drawn animation, VFX, and traditional video edited to explain the Right Time Training program and its' origin.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830817
    VIRIN: 220210-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108804773
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Right Time Training Origin Story, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    AETC
    Right Time Training

