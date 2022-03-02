Spc. Rosiles - On The Move (OTM)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of On The Move, Spc. Rosiles, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic from Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery, talks to Col. Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Porter about various things. His previous assignments, his job in the Army and his love for football. The 69th Air Defense Artillery Command Team do these interviews to show the people back home that Soldiers are normal people. They also want to showcase that even though negative things happen in the Army, there are many more positive stories out there.