    Spc. Rosiles - On The Move (OTM)

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this episode of On The Move, Spc. Rosiles, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic from Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery, talks to Col. Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Porter about various things. His previous assignments, his job in the Army and his love for football. The 69th Air Defense Artillery Command Team do these interviews to show the people back home that Soldiers are normal people. They also want to showcase that even though negative things happen in the Army, there are many more positive stories out there.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Rosiles - On The Move (OTM), by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Football
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Deployment

