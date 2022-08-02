435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen receive members of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division and offload a 60K aircraft cargo loader at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 6, 2022.
Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 08:52
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|830795
VIRIN:
|220208-F-PJ020-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108803353
Length:
|00:01:29
Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
Downloads:
|7
High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
