Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the UK Prime Minister (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson, at NATO HQ on 10 February 2022 (opening remarks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 830793
    VIRIN: 220210-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108803201
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT