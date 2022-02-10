Prime Minister of the United Kingdom arrives at NATO HQ
BELGIUM
10.02.2022
Courtesy Video
Arrival of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson, and welcome by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, at NATO Headquarters on 10 February 2022.
