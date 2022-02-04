Heart-Hitting Questions for Valentine's Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830790" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Valentine's Day is coming up! The best give you can give this year is some quality time together. Sit down with your better half and remind them what they mean to you. Here are some questions you can ask each other to spark up the conversation.