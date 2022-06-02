Two CH-47J Chinook helicopters from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct deck landing qualifications with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830784
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-BX791-062
|Filename:
|DOD_108802960
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America conducts deck landing qualifications with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47 helicopters, by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT