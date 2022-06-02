Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts deck landing qualifications with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47 helicopters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Two CH-47J Chinook helicopters from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct deck landing qualifications with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830784
    VIRIN: 220206-N-BX791-062
    Filename: DOD_108802960
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts deck landing qualifications with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47 helicopters, by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deck landing qualifications
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    USS America
    Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade
    Noble Fusion
    CH-47J Chinook helicopter

