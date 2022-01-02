Incirlik Agile Combat Employment training 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen in the 39th Air Base Wing participate in Agile Combat Employment training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 1, 2022. This exercise mimics what it would be like for our members to forward deploy to an alternate location, to include setting up a defensive perimeter, recovering and relaunching a helicopter, getting supplies to teammates, and performing tasks which might be outside Airmen’s primary duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)