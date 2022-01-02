Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Agile Combat Employment training 2022

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airmen in the 39th Air Base Wing participate in Agile Combat Employment training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 1, 2022. This exercise mimics what it would be like for our members to forward deploy to an alternate location, to include setting up a defensive perimeter, recovering and relaunching a helicopter, getting supplies to teammates, and performing tasks which might be outside Airmen’s primary duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 03:46
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Incirlik Agile Combat Employment training 2022, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE

    39 ABW

    TAGS

    Agile Combat Employment

