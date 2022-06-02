Noble Fusion - CLEAN

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members led by led by 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Commander, Task Force 76, joined forces to conduct Exercise Noble Fusion, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force, February 3rd through 7th, 2022. The exercise showcased the ability of forward-deployed forces to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces.

    Col. Michael Brennan, Operations Officer, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (29:26)
    Cmdr Jeremy Carlson, Surface Warfare Officer, 7th Fleet (44:25)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 03:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830781
    VIRIN: 220206-M-BD159-375
    Filename: DOD_108802946
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Joint
    AFN
    Exercise
    Noble Fusion

