Noble Fusion - CLEAN

U.S. service members led by led by 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Commander, Task Force 76, joined forces to conduct Exercise Noble Fusion, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force, February 3rd through 7th, 2022. The exercise showcased the ability of forward-deployed forces to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces.



FONT ID:

Col. Michael Brennan, Operations Officer, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (29:26)

Cmdr Jeremy Carlson, Surface Warfare Officer, 7th Fleet (44:25)