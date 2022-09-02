Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Media Engagement Ahead of Deployment to Romania

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Paul Abacon and Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ibarra

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Col. Joe Ewers, Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, met with members of the media during and engagement in Vilseck, Germany. 2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers will deploy to Romania under the command and control of V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. This deployment helps preserve military equilibrium in the region from a force posture perspective.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830779
    VIRIN: 220209-A-UL930-172
    Filename: DOD_108802904
    Length: 00:10:21
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Media Engagement Ahead of Deployment to Romania, by SGT Paul Abacon and SFC Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

