2nd Cavalry Regiment Media Engagement Ahead of Deployment to Romania

U.S. Army Col. Joe Ewers, Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, met with members of the media during and engagement in Vilseck, Germany. 2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers will deploy to Romania under the command and control of V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. This deployment helps preserve military equilibrium in the region from a force posture perspective.